Cubs still kicking…Yanks in control…Setback for Luck…NFL leaves anthem decision to players

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs have forced a fifth game in the National League Championship Series by hitting three solo homers in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Baez homered twice and Willson Contreras hit a solo shot to back Jake Arrieta , who gave up a run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner homered for the Dodgers, who ended their team-record, six-game postseason winning streak.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Yankees have a three-games-to-two lead in the American League Championship Series following their third straight win over the Astros, 5-0. Masahiro Tanaka struck out eight while holding the Astros to three hits over seven innings. Gary Sanchez hit a solo homer and an RBI double for the Yankees, who can close out the series Friday in Houston.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Luck’s return has taken a step back after the Colts told the quarterback not to practice this week due to soreness in his surgically-repaired shoulder. He had been throwing every other day the past two weeks, but general manager Chris Ballard told reporters that trainers and doctors shut down Luck after he received a cortisone shot. Luck had surgery in January for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and didn’t return to the practice field until two weeks ago.

NEW YORK (AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem. Goodell and several owners said at the league’s fall meetings that altering the language from “should stand” to “must stand” was not discussed. New York Giants owner John Mara noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “spoke at length” to the other owners about the anthem issue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville trustees have fired athletic director Tom Jurich two days after the school’s athletic association dismissed head basketball coach Rick Pitino. The Board of Trustees voted 10-3 on Wednesday to fire Jurich after 20 years in the way of the school’s implication in a national federal investigation of college basketball. Jurich shepherded Louisville’s 2014 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference and had been on paid administrative leave since Sept. 27.