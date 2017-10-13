Cubs oust Nats…Yanks-Astros set rotations for Houston…Eagles top Panthers…Kuechly injured

WASHINGTON (AP) – It will be the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series for the second straight year. Addison Russell delivered a go-ahead, two-run double and finishing with four RBIs as the Cubs downed the Washington Nationals, 9-8 in Game 5 of the division series. Wade Davis completed a seven-out save by getting Bryce Harper to strike out, keeping the Nats winless in their four postseason appearances.

HOUSTON (AP) – The New York Yankees have announced their starting pitchers for the first four games of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Masahiro Tanaka will pitch the opener tonight, following by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray. Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will start the first two games for the Astros, but manager AJ Hinch hasn’t announced his pitchers for the third and fourth contests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles top the NFC at 5-1 after Carson Wentz passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-23 win at Carolina. Two of Wentz’s TD throws went to Zach Ertz following interceptions by Cam Newton, who was picked off three times for the 4-1 Panthers. LaGarrette Blount ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and scored on a key two-point conversion that put Philly ahead 18-10 early in the third quarter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers finished last night’s loss to Philadelphia without Luke Kuechly , who is back in the concussion protocol after a first-half hit. Kuechly going low as he took a hit to the helmet from offensive lineman Brandon Brooks on a run by LeGarrette Blount near the Carolina goal line. It marks the third straight year the former Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year has dealt with concussion issues, which have cost him nine games over the past two seasons.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals court has lifted a Texas federal judge’s injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s emergency request to set aside the injunction.