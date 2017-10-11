Cubs, Nats to try again…No Cup bid for US…Bradford MRI encouraging…Cards get Peterson

CHICAGO (AP) – The Cubs and Washington Nationals remain in Chicago after Game 4 of the NL Division Series was rained out. Neither manager elected to change starting pitchers for the game, which means Jake Arrieta will throw for the Cubs against Tanner Roark . The Cubs lead the series two games to one as they try to advance to the NL Championship series for the third consecutive year.

COUVA, Trinidad (AP) – Trinidad has stopped the United States from qualifying for next year’s World Cup, posting a 2-1 victory that keeps the Americans out of soccer’s showcase for the first time in 28 years. Needing nothing more than a tie to advance, the U.S. fell behind 2-0 in the 37th minute and couldn’t get the equalizer after Christian Pulisic scored two minutes into the second half. Defender Omar Gonzalez was credited with an own goal in the 17th minute after attempting to clear a cross.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has received some good news concerning his ailing left knee after he was pulled from Monday’s 20-17 win over the Bears due to continued discomfort. Bradford has undergone another MRI that revealed no additional ligament damage or bone bruising. Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman says Bradford was just bothered by aggravation of the wear and tear in the joint that has hampered him for the past four weeks.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Cardinals hope they have bolstered their running back depth by acquiring four-time All-Pro Adrian Peterson and releasing veteran Chris Johnson. The Cardinals are sending a conditional 2018 draft pick for Peterson, who has rushed for 11,828 yards and 97 touchdowns in his 10-plus pro seasons. Peterson has played sparingly with little success for the Saints this season, gaining just 81 yards on 27 carries.

UNDATED (AP) – NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players “should” stand during the national anthem. The league had left the guideline to the discretion of players who kneeled in larger numbers after criticism from President Donald Trump. Commissioner Roger Goodell told club executives Tuesday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans.