Cubs don’t clinch…College hoops scandal…A Wade-James reunion…Suns ink Warren

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The NL Central title remains up for grabs following the Chicago Cubs’ 8-7 loss at St. Louis. Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk homered while the Cardinals were building an 8-3 lead. Jason Heyward smacked a three-run shot for the Cubs, whose magic number remains one following Milwaukee’s 7-6 win against Cincinnati.

UNDATED (AP) – Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, Southern Cal and Oklahoma State. Prosecutors also say at least three top high school basketball players were promised payments of as much as $150,000 to attend Louisville and Miami, two colleges that were sponsored by Adidas. The director of global sports marketing for Adidas is among those charged.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Dwyane Wade is about to reunite with LeBron James. A person familiar with the situation says Wade has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 12-time All-Star teamed with James to win a pair of NBA titles during their four seasons together with the Miami Heat. Wade cannot clear waivers until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the time when his buyout by the Chicago Bulls will be completed.

UNDATED (AP) – Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren has signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension after averaging career highs of 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over 66 games last season. Warren was the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft after earning ACC Player of the Year honors while at N.C. State. And the Chicago Bulls say they have re-signed forward Nikola Mirotic (NEE’-koh-luh MEER’-uh-tihch), who has averaged 10.8 points per game over three seasons.

MIAMI (AP) – Two people familiar with the decision say the Dolphins have lifted their suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons after one week, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Saints. Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins’ season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million deal in March after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.