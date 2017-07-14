Cubs’ big deal … Brewers lead division … Jazz sign free agents

CHICAGO (AP) – The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs have found the pitching help they were looking for just a few miles from Wrigley Field. The Cubs acquired left-handed ace Jose Quintana from the White Sox in a major trade between crosstown rivals that could shake up the NL Central race.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee Brewers are no longer a secret in the National League, not with a 5 1/2-game lead in the Central Division. Manager Craig Counsell’s young team has played well in spite of injuries to outfielder Ryan Braun and opening day starter Junior Guerra. The Brewers return from the break to host the Philadelphia Phillies today.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is back with his team a week after undergoing a minor procedure for an irregular heartbeat. Francona smiled and laughed as he talked about his health while the Indians held an evening workout at the Oakland Coliseum. Cleveland begins a three-game series against the Athletics today.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – In the wake of losing All-Star Gordon Hayward, the Utah Jazz have been actively building depth without a marquee name remaining in free agency. A person with direct knowledge of the deals says the Utah Jazz have reached agreements to sign free agents Thabo Sefolosha, Jonas Jerebko and Ekpe Udoh. The Jazz also released Boris Diaw.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police were called after hundreds of job seekers flooded a board meeting for the new Oakland Raiders stadium in Las Vegas and turned irate when they discovered they’d been had by a hoax. A flyer promoting “pre-job recruitment sign-ups” attracted more than 700 people to a regularly scheduled meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.