Cubs beat St. Louis 2-1 … Wizards win at home … World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero in coma after stroke

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals figured to be the toughest competitors for the Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League’s Central Division title. The first two games of the season have shown just how fierce that race will be. The Cubs saw the Cardinals score a late run on a hit by Randal Grichuk to win in team’s opener at St. Louis. The Cubs struck back Tuesday night, edging the Cardinals 2-1 on Jake Arrietta’s stellar pitching and a game-saving catch by center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who robbed the Cardinals’ Matt Adams of a game-tying homer.

WASHINGTON (AP) – In the very competitive NBA Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards held serve on their seeding in the playoffs with a 118-111 victory at home over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland beat Orlando for the 17th consecutive time on the strength of LeBron James’ second straight triple-double.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – It was a record for the ages. No one had surpassed superstar guard Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 games in a season with a triple-double – double-digit stats on points, rebounds and assists – until Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, whose name regularly pops up in talk about the NBA Most Valuable Player, tied Robertson’s venerable record in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s lopsided 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

TORONTO (AP) – The Washington Capitals inched closer to nailing down the National Hockey League’s best regular season record and winning the President’s Trophy with their 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lars Eller and Kevin Shattenkirk gave Washington a two-goal lead halfway through the game and the Capitals cruised as goalie Philip Grubauer stopped 27 shots. Washington would have clinched the best-record mantra if Pittsburgh had lost to the Columbus Blue jackets, but the Penguins won 4-1.

NEW YORK (AP) – The wife of former World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero says he had a stroke and is recovering in a hospital in New York. Roxanna Jimenez says her 60-year-old husband was taken to a hospital Monday. She says doctors initially declared him brain dead but a second opinion confirmed he was comatose. He was transferred to Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Speaking by phone from New York to a radio show in the Dominican Republic, Jimenez said “it was his second massive stroke.”