Cubs beat Nats….Dodgers advance to NLCS … Astros-Red Sox …Vikings Nip Bears

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs are a victory away from a return to the NLCS after a 2-1 win over Washington yesterday. Anthony Rizzo looped a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning as the Cubs overcame Max Scherzer’s brilliant performance on the mound to beat the Nationals. This afternoon, righthander Jake Arrieta is scheduled to pitch for Chicago and righty Tanner Roark is set to pitch for Washington.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 behind home runs by Cody Bellinger and Austin Barnes Monday night, sweeping their National League West rivals 3-0 in the best-of-five series and advancing to the league championship series. LA will play either the Chicago Cubs or the Washington Nationals for the right to play the American League team in the World Series.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Yankees have roared back from a 2-0 deficit to tie their divisional series with Cleveland at two games apiece. Slumping rookie Aaron Judge came up with a key hit to score two runs for New York in its 7-3 victory over the visiting Indians at Yankee Stadium. Starter Luis Severino atoned for a poor Game 1 outing with seven strong innings against the Indians. Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer struggled on three days’ rest and was chased in the second inning.

BOSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros advanced to an American League championship series for the first time, edging the Boston Red Sox 5-4 at Fenway Park. Justin Verlander, acquired from the Detroit Tigers late in the season, made a rare relief appearance to help Houston overtake Boston in the divisional series.

CHICAGO (AP) – Case Keenum led three second-half scoring drives in relief of Sam Bradford, and the Minnesota Vikings spoiled prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s debut with a 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears Monday night. Kai (kye) Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds after Harrison Smith intercepted Trubisky, and the Vikings, who have won three of their first five games, came away with the win after dropping two of the last three.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The winless New York Giants are going to be without offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season. The Giants announced Monday that Beckham will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week, and his season officially ended when he was put on injured reserve later in the day along with fellow receiver Dwayne Harris. Head coach Ben McAdoo called it “a sad situation.”