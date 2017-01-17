Cubs Announce Trophy Tour Details for Iowa Stops

The Chicago Cubs have announced the dates and locations when fans in eastern Iowa can view the World Series Trophy. The Cubs launched a “Trophy Tour” in early December, with more than two dozen stops in five states planned. The tour will make its way to six Iowa cities later this month. The trophy will be on display at the River Music Experience in Davenport and the University of Iowa Student Union on Monday, January 30. The following day, it will travel to the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo, and Music Man Square in Mason City. The trophy’s time in Iowa will wrap up on February 1, when it visits Principal Park in Des Moines, the home of the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. More information on each tour stop can be found on the Cubs’ website.