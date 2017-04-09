Cuba City Main Street Recognized

Cuba City was recognized for its outstanding downtown revitalization efforts at the 26th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday in Wisconsin Rapids. The southwest Wisconsin city took top honors in the Downtown Revitalization for a City with under 5,500 residents. Cuba City will celebrate the recognition with a dinner on April 28th. Details of the celebration are available at the city’s website or at City Hall. Cuba City has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 2014. The awards ceremony recognized the efforts by volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2016.