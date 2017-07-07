Crock Pot Country Style Pork Ribs

1 large onion

1 lb. baby carrots or 4 carrots, chopped

4 lbs. country style ribs

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ cup water

1 envelope brown gravy mix

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon corn starch

2 tablespoons cold water

Place onion and carrots in the bottom of a large slow cooker. Top with ribs, and sprinkle with pepper.

In a medium bowl, combine soup, water, brown gravy mix, garlic powder and thyme and pour over ribs. Cover and cook on low 7-8 hours. Remove meat to a platter and keep warm.

Skim fat from cooking juices; transfer juices to a small pan, and bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until smooth. Gradually stir into meat juices, and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickend. Serve with meat.