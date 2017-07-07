Crock Pot Country Style Pork Ribs
1 large onion
1 lb. baby carrots or 4 carrots, chopped
4 lbs. country style ribs
1 ½ teaspoons black pepper
1 can cream of mushroom soup
½ cup water
1 envelope brown gravy mix
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon corn starch
2 tablespoons cold water
Place onion and carrots in the bottom of a large slow cooker. Top with ribs, and sprinkle with pepper.
In a medium bowl, combine soup, water, brown gravy mix, garlic powder and thyme and pour over ribs. Cover and cook on low 7-8 hours. Remove meat to a platter and keep warm.
Skim fat from cooking juices; transfer juices to a small pan, and bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until smooth. Gradually stir into meat juices, and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickend. Serve with meat.