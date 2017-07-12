Crews Working To Restore Power In Dubuque County And Parts Of SW Wisconsin

Crews from Alliant Energy are continuing their efforts to restore power to their customers in Dubuque County as well as parts of southwestern Wisconsin. Spokesman Justin Foss says they have made significant progress since the overnight and early morning hours. About 15-hundred customers in Dubuque County and parts of southwest Wisconsin are still without power, but Foss says that power should be fully restored by late this evening. Foss notes that some of their customers have electrical damage to their homes, which is preventing their crews from restoring power to those homes right away. In cases like that, Foss suggest calling an electrician or a licensed contractor to fix the damage before Alliant’s crews can restore power. Foss urges people to be both patient and cautious as they begin clean-up efforts. Foss says they have called in additional repair crews from across eastern Iowa to work on the damage in the Dubuque area.