Crews Fighting Barn Fire Near Darlington 

Multiple fire units were at the scene of a large barn fire near Darlington this afternoon. According to scanner traffic, crews responded to the 19-thousand block of Wisconsin 81 west of Darlington at around 12:15 this afternoon. The barn houses livestock and hay and it’s not known at this time if there was a lost of human life or if any of the animals parished in the blaze. Along with the Darlington Fire Department, mutuel aid was being provided by departments from Belmont, Cuba City, Gratiot and Mineral Point. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.