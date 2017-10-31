Crescent Clinic in Good Shape, Despite Federal Funding Loss

A clinic for low-income Dubuquers is trying to quell rumors that financial problems are forcing a reduction in services. Congress this fall chose not to renew funding for non-profit health centers, including Dubuque’s Crescent Community Health Center. The clinic receives about a quarter of its annual budget from federal funding. But Executive Director Julie Woodyard tells us clinic leaders are very confident that funding for other programs, like the Childrens Health Insurance Program, will be maintained. According to Woodyard, not only is Crescent in good shape financially, they are actually expanding services. If the federal grants are not approved, Woodyard says they would have to dip into their savings. The $1.5 million that Crescent receives from the federal government is mostly used for personnel expenses. The rest of their funding is generated in a variety of ways. Crescent has served the uninsured and underinsured residents of the Tri-States for the past 11 years.