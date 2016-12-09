Listen Live
Cremer’s E-Z Whole Beef Tenderloin

December 9, 2016   Uncategorized

Author: Cremer’s Grocery

Recipe type: Main 

Ingredients

  • 4-4½ lb whole beef tenderloin
  • Cremer’s Rub-Me-Tender Seasoning

Remove meat from refrigerator 1 hour before cooking and let meat come to room temperature.  

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Season tenderloin with Cremer’s Rub-Me-Tender seasoning. (Make sure the rub is on meat at least 20 minutes before cooking. You can put rub on meat and refrigerate up to 8 hours).
  2. Place tenderloin in roasting pan or on a cookie sheet
  3. Roast tenderloin for 30 minutes or until 130 degrees internal temperature for medium rare (10 minutes additional for medium well).
  4. Remove tenderloin from oven, cover with foil tent, and let rest for 15-20 minutes.
  5. Internal temperature may increase 5-10 degrees while resting due to residual heat.
  6. Slice tenderloin into ¼” – ½” slices. End pieces will be more done and center of roast more rare.

 

 

 

 

