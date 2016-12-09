Cremer’s E-Z Whole Beef Tenderloin
Cremer’s E-Z Whole Beef Tenderloin
Author: Cremer’s Grocery
Recipe type: Main
Ingredients
- 4-4½ lb whole beef tenderloin
- Cremer’s Rub-Me-Tender Seasoning
Remove meat from refrigerator 1 hour before cooking and let meat come to room temperature.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Season tenderloin with Cremer’s Rub-Me-Tender seasoning. (Make sure the rub is on meat at least 20 minutes before cooking. You can put rub on meat and refrigerate up to 8 hours).
- Place tenderloin in roasting pan or on a cookie sheet
- Roast tenderloin for 30 minutes or until 130 degrees internal temperature for medium rare (10 minutes additional for medium well).
- Remove tenderloin from oven, cover with foil tent, and let rest for 15-20 minutes.
- Internal temperature may increase 5-10 degrees while resting due to residual heat.
- Slice tenderloin into ¼” – ½” slices. End pieces will be more done and center of roast more rare.