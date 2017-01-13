Creamy Pork Stew
1 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
1 8 oz. pkg. sliced fresh mushrooms
2 lb. pork boneless loin roast, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 ½ cups chicken broth
1 ½ cups frozen pearl onions
3 medium carrots, cut lengthwise in half, then cut into ¼-inch slices
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
1 teaspoon ground Thyme
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup half & half
2 tablespoons corn starch
2 tablespoons cold water
Heat oil and butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook garlic and mushrooms in oil mixture 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently, until mushrooms are softened.
Stir in pork. Cook 6-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until pork is lightly browned.
Stir in broth, pearl onions, carrots, potatoes, ground thyme, salt and pepper. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pork is tender and no longer pink in center.
In a small bowl, mix together corn starch and water and blend until smooth. Stir into stew. Stir in half & half. Cook 6-8 minutes, stirring constantly, until hot and slightly thickened.
Serves 6.