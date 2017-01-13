Creamy Pork Stew

1 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

1 8 oz. pkg. sliced fresh mushrooms

2 lb. pork boneless loin roast, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 ½ cups chicken broth

1 ½ cups frozen pearl onions

3 medium carrots, cut lengthwise in half, then cut into ¼-inch slices

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 teaspoon ground Thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup half & half

2 tablespoons corn starch

2 tablespoons cold water

Heat oil and butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook garlic and mushrooms in oil mixture 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently, until mushrooms are softened.

Stir in pork. Cook 6-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until pork is lightly browned.

Stir in broth, pearl onions, carrots, potatoes, ground thyme, salt and pepper. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pork is tender and no longer pink in center.

In a small bowl, mix together corn starch and water and blend until smooth. Stir into stew. Stir in half & half. Cook 6-8 minutes, stirring constantly, until hot and slightly thickened.

Serves 6.