Crash with Deer Injures Boscobel Couple

A couple from Boscobel were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Tracy Wagner was driving his motorcycle a few miles southwest of Boscobel with his wife Kathleen as a passenger. A few minutes after 5:00 Wednesday evening, two deer walked onto the road in the path of Wagner’s bike. He tried to brake, but collided with one of the animals. Both the Wagners were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They were each initially taken to the hospital in Boscobel. Tracy was then airlifted to another facility in LaCrosse. There’s no word on either of their condition.