Cranberry-Chipotle Country Style Ribs
4-5 lbs. Country-Style Ribs
Salt
Pepper
1 can cranberry sauce (whole or jelly)
1 medium onion, chopped
4-5 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
Generously sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. Place ribs in a large slow cooker.
In a medium bowl, combine cranberry sauce, onion, chipotle peppers and garlic. Pour the sauce over the ribs.
Cover and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours, or on high 3 ½ to 4 hours.
Transfer ribs to a serving platter. Stir sauce. Drizzle some of the sauce over the ribs. Serve.