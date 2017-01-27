Cranberry-Chipotle Country Style Ribs

4-5 lbs. Country-Style Ribs

Salt

Pepper

1 can cranberry sauce (whole or jelly)

1 medium onion, chopped

4-5 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

Generously sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. Place ribs in a large slow cooker.

In a medium bowl, combine cranberry sauce, onion, chipotle peppers and garlic. Pour the sauce over the ribs.

Cover and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours, or on high 3 ½ to 4 hours.

Transfer ribs to a serving platter. Stir sauce. Drizzle some of the sauce over the ribs. Serve.