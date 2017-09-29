Craft Beer Booming Across US, in Iowa

An industry that is booming across the country is also seeing an upswing here in Iowa. A recent report by the Brewers Association found that craft brewing contributed about $67 billion to the US economy last year. That includes more than $860 million worth of business here in Iowa. Dubuque has a long beer-making history, and several new start-ups are getting back to those roots. 7 Hills Brewing recently opened a taproom in the Historic Millwork District. Brewer Brian Zeimet says the entire idea behind craft brewing is making beer of the highest possible quality, not quantity. 7 Hills President Keith Gutierrez says the business is filling a demand that had largely gone untapped in Dubuque. 7 Hills is one of two locally-owned microbreweries now operating in Dubuque, along with Jubeck’s New World Brewing, which opened in 2014. The Dubuque Bier Company is based in Dubuque, but does their brewing in nearby Potosi. And Coralville-based Backpocket Brewing also has a taproom in the Millwork District, but company doesn’t do any brewing on-site.