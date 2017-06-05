Crack Seal Work to Begin on JFK Road

A Dubuque County road crew will begin work tomorrow to seal cracks in the pavement along John F. Kennedy Road. The county engineer’s office says the work will be done on a two-and-a-half mile stretch between JFK’s intersections with the Northwest Arterial. Work will extend from where JFK meets West 32nd Street to where it crosses Collision Drive. Crews will be sealing cracks in both lanes of traffic, but will only close one lane at a time. The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete, barring any weather delays.