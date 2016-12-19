CR Mayor Corbett May Challenge Reynolds in ’18

Iowa Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds hasn’t yet taken over the state’s top office, but she might already have a challenger in the 2018 election. Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett announced today that he won’t run for another term in office next year, and that he is “prepared” to challenge Reynolds for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. But Corbett, speaking on a Des Moines radio show, stopped short of saying that he will run. Corbett has been Cedar Rapids’ Mayor since 2010. The former state legislator also served as the president of that city’s Chamber of Commerce before his time as mayor. Reynolds will take over as Iowa Governor once current Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as the United States’ next Ambassador to China.