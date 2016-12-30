Cowboys, Hokies, Bulls win bowls…Big 3 lead Cavs…Kentucky, Zags coast…NHL streaks get longer

UNDATED (AP) – No. 13 Oklahoma State rolled to victory in the Alamo Bowl as Mason Rudolph completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and three TDs in a 38-3 romp over 10th-ranked Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Virginia Tech pulled off the biggest comeback in school history as the 18th-ranked Hokies turned a 24-0 halftime deficit into a 35-24 triumph over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl at Charlotte. Quinton Flowers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Elkanah Dillon on the first play of overtime before 25th-ranked South Florida hung on for a 46-39 win over South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.

UNDATED (AP) – Kyrie Irving delivered 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers made it 11 wins in their last 13 games with a 124-118 victory over Boston. Irving came through with a pair of key layups after the Celtics pulled within one point down the stretch. LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love finished with 30 points.

UNDATED (AP) – Eighth-ranked Kentucky and No. 10 Gonzaga came away with victories on Thursday. Malik Monk delivered 34 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats clobbered Mississippi, 99-76. Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each had 16 points and the Bulldogs improved to 13-0 with a 92-62 rout of Pepperdine.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – The Jackets extended their team-record winning streak to 14 games as Alexander Wennberg scored twice in a 5-3 triumph at Winnipeg. Nick Foligno added a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who tied the third-longest winning streak in NHL history and are three away from the record set by the 1992-93 Penguins. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season as Columbus regained the Metropolitan Division lead, moving one point ahead of the Pens.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have stretched their team-record winning streak to a dozen games with a 6-4 decision over the New York Islanders. The Wild coughed up a 4-2 lead in the third period before Erik Haula scored with 9:30 remaining. The Wild set a team record when Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon and Jordan Schroeder scored in an 80-second span of the second period.

PROVO, Utah (AP) – Longtime BYU football coach LaVell Edwards has died at the age of 86. Edwards coached the Cougars for 29 seasons before retiring in 2000, winning 257 games and leading the program to 22 bowl games. His 1984 team was voted national champion, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.