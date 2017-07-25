Cowboys dump Whitehead…Russian athletes get exemptions…Cavs have a GM

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys finally responded to a tumultuous offseason with the release of a player, dumping Lucky Whitehead on the first day of training camp after the third-year receiver and kick returner was linked to a shoplifting arrest that his agent disputed. Whitehead said he “didn’t know about” the case in his home state of Virginia as he was escorted off the field by a member of the Cowboys’ public relations staff after the first morning walkthrough practice Monday morning.

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field world championships in London next week despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping. The 19, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia’s suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Koby Altman’s summer job has turned into something permanent. The Cavaliers, who have had a bumpy few weeks since losing in the NBA Finals, named Altman their full-time general manager on Monday. Altman’s promotion had been expected for days and is a reward for the 34-year-old, who has been serving as Cleveland’s interim GM this summer after David Griffin parted ways with the club.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – John Elway agreed to a new five-year contract on Monday, ending a long-running story line that had Denver Broncos fans wondering if their Hall of Fame QB-turned-GM might leave the franchise he’s led to three Super Bowl titles. Elway had insisted ever since the club approached him last October about a new deal that he wasn’t going anywhere.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs have signed Pau Gasol to a three-year contract. The Spurs announced the signing on Monday. Gasol opted out of the two-year deal he signed last summer to give the Spurs more salary cap flexibility to supplement the roster in free agency. But he always intended to re-sign with San Antonio. Gasol’s help allowed the Spurs to add Rudy Gay and Brandon Paul in free agency.