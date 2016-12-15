Cow in the Road Causes Three Crashes in Grant County

A cow in the road is being blamed for causing a series of crashes that damaged three vehicles in southwest Wisconsin. At about 7:30 Wednesday night, 39-year-old Tammy Clauer of Lancaster was headed north on County Highway U northwest of Potosi. She encountered a cow in the middle of the road, but was able to drive around by driving her pickup truck along and into the ditch. A second vehicle had been behind Clauer, but failed to avoid the cow. It struck the animal and also hit Clauer’s truck. The driver of that second car then left the scene. Police are now searching for that driver, but have not released a description of the vehicle. A third vehicle that was travelling south also hit the cow, causing minor damage to the car. None of the people involved in the crash were injured.