Court Documents: Roen Admitted to Suffocating Infant Son

Court documents have revealed that an Elizabeth woman arrested in the death of her infant son suffocated the child. 27-year-old Elizabeth Roen was arrested Wednesday. She’s been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder. According to court documents, Roen admitted to putting her hand over the child’s mouth, cutting off the child’s airway. The difference in the charges deals with Roen’s expectation for harm to her son. The first count indicates Roen would have known she was creating “a strong probability of death.” The second count instead includes the wording “a strong probability of great bodily harm.” First responders were called to Roen’s apartment in Elizabeth back on May 15 on a report of a baby that had stopped breathing. An online obituary for the child identified it as Tripp Luebke, Roen’s son. At the time, the death was not deemed suspicious. That apparently changed after investigators conducted a follow-up investigation this month.