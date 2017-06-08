Councilman Del Toro Declines Run for Mayor

A current member of Dubuque’s City Council has removed his name from consideration for a run at the mayor’s office this fall. Second Ward representative Luis Del Toro says he was urged to run by several community members. While humbled by that encouragement, he says that now isn’t the right time for him to make a run for mayor. Del Toro joined the council just 17 months ago. He believes he needs a little more time on the panel before he’d be comfortable jumping into a larger role. But Del Toro did leave the door open to reconsider his decision in the event that current Mayor Roy Buol would decide not to seek a fourth term. Buol has not yet said whether he intends to run for another term in office. He’s been Dubuque’s mayor since 2006.