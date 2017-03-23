Council Previews Proposed Bee Branch Signage

The Dubuque City Council got its first look at some of the artwork that will be placed along the Bee Branch watershed when the project is completed this summer. Kristin Hill, the communication specialist working on the Bee Branch project, presented the council with several designs for light pole banners, interpretive signs, and utility cabinet wraps at the council’s meeting on Monday. According to Hill, the light pole banners will adorn half of the poles along the watershed. Two of the four designs will be specific to the Bee Branch itself. The other designs will highlight Dubuque’s North End neighborhood. Several interpretive signs will also be placed along the walking trail near the unearthed creek. These signs will showcase the area’s history, as well as the need for the project. The signs are being made to hold up to the elements, including sunshine, rain, and graffiti. Several utility cabinets that will house fiber optic equipment will also sit along the Bee Branch. The city has decided to wrap these cabinets with artwork. The cost of the banners and cabinet wraps totals about 85-hundred dollars. The cost of the signs was already built into the Bee Branch budget. The proposed designs for the banners and wraps are below.

Light Pole Signs: Fiber Optic Cabinet Wraps (Option 1):

Fiber Optic Cabinet Wraps (Option 2):