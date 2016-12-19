Council to Consider Water System Purchase

The Dubuque City Council will consider a plan to add a private water system which serves properties just outside the city limits at its meeting tonight. The city says it has reached an agreement with the Central Iowa Water Association to purchase a system that supplies water to about 320 properties just to the west of the city. That would mean that residents in several subdivisions, including the Barrington Lakes area, would begin receiving city water service. According to the city, the move will make it easier to supply water service to areas near the planned Southwest Arterial. The full cost to acquire the Central Iowa Water system would be about $6.1 million. The city would also then use $4.3 million to construct new water lines. That cost would be covered by a loan from the Iowa Finance Authority. Tonight’s council meeting will begin at 6:00 PM in the Historic Federal Building.