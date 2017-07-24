Council to Consider Schmitt Island Plans

Dubuque city leaders will consider a plan for a city-owned island in the Mississippi River that includes an elevated boardwalk, tower, and amphitheater. The City Council will meet tonight to review a more than $3 million plan to make Chaplain Schmitt Island a more appealing destination for recreation and entertainment. The plan calls for seventeen projects to be completed over the course of twenty years. Projects include creating a pond, fountain, and trail behind the Veterans Memorial Plaza. A task force set up to create the recommendations says they are close to having enough money for the plan’s first phase. Those funds would be coming from an unnamed donor. If the council approves the plans, work on the first phase would to begin as early as next year. The council’s work session on the plans begins at 6:00 tonight in the Historic Federal Building.