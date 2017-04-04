Council Approves Derby Grange Annexation, Rezoning

Despite vocal opposition from neighbors, the Dubuque City Council last night agreed to rezone and annex more than fifty acres of land near the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Derby Grange Roads. Those properties are the site of a proposed subdivision which could bring more than one hundred new homes to the city. The development first came before the council last month, when neighbors expressed concerns about additional traffic, water runoff, and the R-2 zoning designation for the area. Since then, developers changed their plans to have most of the area zoned as R-1, with fifteen lots remaining R-2 for possible townhomes. Luke Steger, of Derby Grange LLC, says they did so to show neighbors they were willing to compromise. City Councilman Luis Del Toro, who voted against the development when it first came before the council, applauded the developer for being willing to change. But Del Toro expressed continued hesitation, especially with regard to extending city services like police and fire protection to the area. Fellow councilman David Resnick noted that the addition of the property and the potential tax base could be a boon to the city’s finances. Mayor Roy Buol, who once opposed a housing development near his home before he was a member of the council, predicted that neighbors will eventually come to see the value of the subdivision. The development plan passed on a 6-1 vote, with Del Toro opposed.