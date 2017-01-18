Council Approves Changes to Parking Ramp Fees

Dubuque’s City Council signed off on changes to the hourly fee structure for downtown parking ramps at its meeting last night. The ramps will now charge $1 per hour, with a daily maximum of $10. Parking Division Manager Tim Horsfield told the council the new fees will actually result in a savings for people who park in the ramps for a short time. The city still expects the move to bring in additional revenue, as those parking in the ramps for several hours will be charged more. The fee change is coming because the city is installing new operating systems at the ramps. The new systems no longer accept or return coins, and Horsfield says there would have been a significant cost to keep machines that use coins. According to Horsfield, those who have a monthly parking subscription will not see any increase in their fees.