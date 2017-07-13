Corn Prices Reach Yearly High as Local Growing Conditions Stay Strong

Analysts appear to believe this year’s corn crop is in trouble, and that could be good news from growers in the Dubuque area. Corn futures jumped to just over $4 a bushel earlier this week, their highest level since about a year ago. Bill Havertape of crop marketing firm Hedge 88 tells us traders are getting concerned about dry conditions developing in other parts of the Corn Belt. For years, corn growers have referred to mid-July rain showers, like the ones that have fallen on parts of our area this week, as “million dollar rains.” Havertape says that’s a figure that needs some updating. Despite the rise in prices, Havertape says many farmers can be hesitant to lock in their price this time of year. That said, he believes getting in at the current price makes for an easy decision. Havertape notes that prices rose to similar levels in early July both of the last two years, then suffered significant drop-offs when growing conditions stabilized.