Convicted Murderer Pleads to Jailhouse Assault

A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death has admitted to assaulting a fellow inmate at the Dubuque County Jail. 28-year-old Eddie Hicks pled guilty to one count of assault in connection with an incident at the jail in early November. Court documents indicate that Hicks caused minor facial injuries to the other inmate. Last week, a judge sentenced him to serve a single day in jail, and gave Hicks credit for time already served. Hicks is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend earlier this month. He will be sentenced next Monday. He’s facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison.