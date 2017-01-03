Convenience Store Employee Accused of Showing Up Drunk, Pointing Gun at Manager

A Dubuque man has been accused of showing up drunk to his job at a convenience store, then pointing a gun at his manager. Police were called to the Kwik Stop in Key West just after 7:00 last night. An employee there had called officers after 33-year-old Jeremy Hempstead came to work drunk. When a manager confronted Hempstead, he pointed a handgun at his superior. The manager was also armed, and pointed his gun at Hempstead. He then told the other employee on duty and the store’s customers to leave the building and call 911. The manager was eventually able to leave as well. Officers say Hempstead resisted as he was being taken into custody, injuring one of them. Hempstead’s now facing two counts of Assault While Displaying a Weapon, plus one count each of Carrying Weapons, Public Intoxication, Alcohol Consumption in Public, and Interference with Official Acts Causing Injury.