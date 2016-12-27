Consumer confidence jumps…Trump told not to dissolve foundation until NY probe ends…Israel says White House ‘pushed’ UN rebuke

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumer confidence has shot up to its highest level in more than 15 years. The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index climbed to 113.7 this month, the highest since August of 2001. The index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions, which dipped from November, and their expectations for the future, which hit a 13-year high.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The New York State attorney general’s office says President-elect Donald Trump cannot dismantle his charitable foundation until state prosecutors finish investigating whether Trump personally benefited from its spending. Trump has announced plans to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation as part of an effort to erase any potential conflicts of interest before he takes office Jan. 20.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump has chosen an experienced national security adviser to serve as a presidential assistant. Trump’s transition team says Thomas Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism and cybersecurity. Bossert is the president of the risk management consulting firm CDS Consulting. He previously served as deputy assistant to the president for homeland security under President George W. Bush.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) – Sen. John McCain says the U.S. will support the security of Russia’s three Baltic neighbors. The Arizona Republican is reassuring NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after statements by President-elect Donald Trump raised doubts about America’s commitment to the alliance. During a visit to Estonia today, McCain also said Washington should consider basing troops there permanently.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel is stepping up its attacks on the Obama administration, saying it has proof from Arab sources that the U.S. actively helped craft a U.N. resolution that declared Israeli settlements illegal. A spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has “ironclad information” that the White House helped draft the language of the resolution. Citing Arab sources, he said the White House “pushed hard” for its passage.