Conservatives Routed in British Election…Comey Accuses Trump Admin of Spreading “Lies”…Cosby Trial Continues

LONDON (AP) – The European Parliament’s top Brexit official called the British election result “yet another own goal” for the Conservative Party and said it will make “already complex negotiations even more complicated.” In a statement to The Associated Press, the legislature’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt quipped: “I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention.”

LONDON (AP) – In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable – and the most unnecessary. Her party’s huge lead in the opinion polls made the prospect too tempting to pass up, but she finds herself now without a parliamentary majority.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress. Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Qatar says its foreign minister has spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The energy rich country’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement Friday. It said Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them as well as the situation and the latest developments” in a crisis between it and Arab countries.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian’s lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come. Prosecutors are expected to continue focusing on Cosby’s testimony on Friday. It’s giving jurors a look at his view of the January 2004 encounter where Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.