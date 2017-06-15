Congress Back to Work After Shooting…May Visits London Fire Site…Majority Believe Trump Interfered with Russia Investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded in the attack that also injured aides and Capitol police. The assailant, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP, fought a running gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The tragic shooting rampage directed at members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game may revive by-now familiar arguments about restrictions on the sale of arms. But advocates of tougher gun control aren’t taking for granted that the incident will advance their position. The tough political rally is that changing gun laws to further restrict access to these weapons has been, and remains, a steep climb in Washington.

PHOENIX (AP) – Survivors of the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona at an event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords say the recent attack on lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia shows how vitriolic political discourse has become. Ron Barber, who took over Giffords’ seat in Congress, called for an end to the harsh rhetoric and personal attacks in politics. Other victims said the recent shooting reignited strong feelings about the need for gun control.

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the site of the high-rise blaze in west London, touring the devastation that killed at least 17 people. May didn’t speak with journalists during the visit. Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise, but they haven’t been able to provide a specific figure for the number of people missing.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows a clear majority of Americans think President Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion. Just one in five support his decision to oust James Comey as head of the FBI.