Confrontation Between Farley Chief, Council Member Prompted 911 Call

A confrontation earlier this week between the police chief and a city council member in a rural Dubuque County town became so heated that a bystander called 911. We’ve learned more about the disagreement between Farley Police Chief Rick Wagner and City Councilman Joe Erion during the council’s meeting on Monday. According to our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, Erion – who has worked for Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation for nearly two decades – questioned Wagner’s handling of a burglary investigation. Erion then sought a discussion about Wagner’s performance, calling him “an officer, not a chief.” That’s when Wagner decided to offer his resignation. After the meeting, Wagner went to his office, and Erion followed. An argument ensued, and became so intense that Wagner’s wife placed a call to 911. Deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded, but made no arrests. The Farley council held a special meeting to accept Wagner’s resignation last night. His departure leaves the community with just one part-time officer. Erion did not respond to a request for comment.