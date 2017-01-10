Confirmation Hearings Begin for Sessions…Obama to Give Farewell Speech…Manhunt for Florida Cop Killer

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general is about to be questioned by his peers in a high-visibility Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. It’s a two day hearing. Sessions testifies today, and following that testimony will be statements from witnesses who support and oppose his nomination. In a rare occurrence, a fellow Senator, Cory Booker of New Jersey, will be opposing Sessions for his record on civil rights and criminal justice reform.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tonight, President Barack Obama delivers his final address as commander in chief. And he’ll speak to America from Chicago, where he launched his political career. Obama is expected to tell Americans to not lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about the next president. In a White House preview of the speech, Obama says, “The system will respond to ordinary people coming together to try to move the country in a better direction.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A manhunt continues in Orlando, Florida, for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of fatally shooting a police officer outside a Wal-Mart store on Monday. Loyd had been wanted for the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend when Master Sgt. Debra Clayton approached him outside the Wal-Mart and was gunned down. In the search for Loyd, an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic accident yesterday. Authorities have been searching for Loyd for several weeks.

PARIS (AP) – Investigators in Paris are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West. Three Paris officials, who are asking to remain anonymous, confirm the arrest of the reality star’s driver and the driver’s younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Authorities say Kardashian West’s bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

LONDON (AP) – The company behind Snapchat is placing its European base in Britain. It’s a vote of confidence in the economy following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Los Angeles-based Snap Inc.’s decision runs counter to that of tech giants like Apple and Google, who’ve chosen lower tax bases like Ireland. Snap, which has 75 staff members in Britain, will pay U.K. corporation tax on its international profits.