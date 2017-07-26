Committee To Assist Dubuque County Storm Victims 

The Greater Dubuque Disaster Relief Fund was created by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque in 2011 to help storm victims recover following heavy rains and flooding that struck the Dubuque area that summer. The fund has been reestablished after heavy rains caused flash flooding on July 21st. Jenna Manders with the foundation says the relief fund is similar to the one recently established in McGregor. There are a number of ways to contribute to the fund. Manders says the Long Term Recovery Committee will help flood victims navigate through the application process for state assistance through Operation New View. Dubuque County has activated the state’s Iowa Individual Assistance Program, which provides grants of up to five thousand dollars to eligible households affected by the floods. Flood victims have until September 8th to apply for a grant through Operation New View.