Comey Testifies Today…Death Toll Up to 17 in Iran Attack…Detention Hearing for NSA Leaker

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Authorities have raised the death toll in a pair of Islamic State group attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader to 17 people killed. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the increase Thursday, citing Ahmad Shojaei, the head of the country’s forensic center.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she’s not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial. Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.

GANZHOU, China (AP) – First they took her husband. Then they tried to silence her. But Deng Guilian, wife of one of three China Labor Watch activists arrested while investigating labor conditions in Ivanka Trump’s supply chain, would not be quiet. She told the AP how hard it is to feed children and pay bills with her family’s sole breadwinner gone, and with police calling her in for questioning. She is among many relatives of detainees left struggling as China cracks down on perceived threats to the Communist Party.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A Pakistani cabinet minister says Islamabad will continue to import liquefied natural gas from Qatar under a 15-year agreement, despite the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar by Saudi Arabia and some other countries. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, said Qatar and Pakistan last year signed a $1 billion agreement, under which Qatar’s Liquefied Gas Company Limited will sell LNG from 2016 to year 2031 to state-run Pakistan State Oil.