OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Colby Fitch drove in four runs, Sam Bordner shut down Texas A&M after it cut Louisville’s five-run lead to one, and the Cardinals beat the Aggies 8-4 Sunday for their first win in six College World Series games. Louisville, which had gone 0-5 over its last three appearances in Omaha, will play Tuesday night against Florida. The Aggies, who have lost seven straight CWS games, will play TCU in an elimination game Tuesday.

Alex Faedo limited TCU to two singles and struck out 11 in seven innings, and Florida posted its first College World Series shutout since 1991 with a 3-0 win Sunday night. Faedo, the Detroit Tigers’ first-round draft pick this month, retired 10 in a row before turning the game over to closer Michael Byrne.

Today: Florida State meets Cal-State Fullerton in an elimination game while LSU and Oregon State play tonight in a championship bracket contest.