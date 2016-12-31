College Men’s & Women’s Basketball/Hockey Scores
College Men’s Basketball
UD 89, Clarke 72
Loras 108, St. Scholastica 94
St. Norbert 63, Platteville 56
Texas Tech 78, Iowa State 64
College Women’s Basketball
Dubuque 78, Augustana 76
Baldwin Wallace 72, Loras 60
UNI Panthers 61, Missouri State 54
Hockey
Jaxon Castor notched a shutout, Colin Theisen scored thrice, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints scored at will and never looked back. The Saints scored a season-high for goals in an 8-0 rout of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at The Stable.