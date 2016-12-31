College Men’s & Women’s Basketball/Hockey Scores

College Men’s Basketball

UD 89, Clarke 72

Loras 108, St. Scholastica 94

St. Norbert 63, Platteville 56

Texas Tech 78, Iowa State 64

College Women’s Basketball

Dubuque 78, Augustana 76

Baldwin Wallace 72, Loras 60

UNI Panthers 61, Missouri State 54

Hockey

Jaxon Castor notched a shutout, Colin Theisen scored thrice, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints scored at will and never looked back. The Saints scored a season-high for goals in an 8-0 rout of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at The Stable.