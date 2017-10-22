College Football Action

BIG 10

EVENSTON, Ill. (AP) – Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored on a 1-yard run and Northwestern rallied from a sluggish first half for a 17-10 overtime victory over Iowa. Thorson’s score was set up by a 23-yard reception by running back Justin Jackson, who broke three tackles on the play to give the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) a first down at the 1-yard line.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley each scored three touchdowns and No. 2 Penn State avenged its last regular-season loss with a 42-13 victory against No. 19 Michigan.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season, Alex Hornibrook passed for two scores and No. 5 Wisconsin stayed unbeaten with a 38-13 win over Maryland.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Brian Lewerke threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Felton Davis with 5:59 remaining, and No. 18 Michigan State edged Indiana 17-9.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kobe McCrary ran for 153 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Rodney Smith added 103 yards rushing for Minnesota as the Gophers beat Illinois 24-17 victory.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Gus Edwards scored on a 74-yard run on Rutgers’ second offensive play and Gio Rescigno threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second half as Rutgers beat Purdue 14-12 Saturday. The win game Rutgers consecutive Big Ten Conference wins for the first time since joining the league in 2014. Rutgers forced two turnovers and limited Purdue to 4 of 19 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts.

BIG 12

UNDATED (AP) Kyle Kempt threw three touchdown passes and Iowa State dumped Texas Tech 31-13 on Saturday.

Area College Action

Dubuque 28, Simpson 27, OT

Loras 44, Coe 38

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

Wis.-Platteville 34, Wis.-Eau Claire 14