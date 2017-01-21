College Basketball/Wrestling/Volleyball/Swimming/Hockey Scores

Women’s College Basketball

UNI Panthers 59, Indiana State 47

Men’s Volleyball

Missouri Valley College 3, Clarke 2

Wrestling

Augustana College 23, Platteville 21

Men’s Swimming

Loras 126, Beloit 78

Women’s Swimming

Loras 118, Beloit 64

Hockey

While the #SolowStreak ended at 20 games, one game short of tying a USHL Tier I record, Cole Guttman, with his overtime goal, found himself halfway there. The California kid scored 90 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms last night at the Mystique Community Ice Center.