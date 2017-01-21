College Basketball/Wrestling/Volleyball/Swimming/Hockey Scores

Listen Live
January 21, 2017   Sports

Women’s College Basketball
UNI Panthers 59, Indiana State 47

 

Men’s Volleyball
Missouri Valley College 3, Clarke 2

 

Wrestling
Augustana College 23, Platteville 21

 

Men’s Swimming
Loras 126, Beloit 78

 

Women’s Swimming
Loras 118, Beloit 64

 

Hockey
While the #SolowStreak ended at 20 games, one game short of tying a USHL Tier I record, Cole Guttman, with his overtime goal, found himself halfway there. The California kid scored 90 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms last night at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

