College Basketball/Wrestling/Volleyball/Swimming/Hockey Scores
Women’s College Basketball
UNI Panthers 59, Indiana State 47
Men’s Volleyball
Missouri Valley College 3, Clarke 2
Wrestling
Augustana College 23, Platteville 21
Men’s Swimming
Loras 126, Beloit 78
Women’s Swimming
Loras 118, Beloit 64
Hockey
While the #SolowStreak ended at 20 games, one game short of tying a USHL Tier I record, Cole Guttman, with his overtime goal, found himself halfway there. The California kid scored 90 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms last night at the Mystique Community Ice Center.