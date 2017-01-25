College Basketball Roundup

Iowa State Holds Off KSU

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State used its survival techniques in the rugged Big 12 Conference last night. After squandering a 20-point second-half lead, Iowa State (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) made plays down the stretch to come away with a 70-65 win over Kansas State (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) in Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State held a 20-point lead (46-26) early in the second half, but the Wildcats came all the way back to go ahead 58-57 with less than five minutes remaining.

However, the Cyclones made key plays after KSU took the lead, going on a decisive 8-1 run powered by six points from Monte’ Morris.

Morris finished the game with 12 points and four assists.

The Cyclones rode the hot shooting of Matt Thomas, who tallied a career-high 25 points behind a career-best seven 3-pointers. Thomas had 20 of his 25 in the opening period.

Badgers shut down Penn State in second half in blowout

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Bronson Koenig scored 20 points Tuesday night and No. 15 Wisconsin shut down Penn State in the second half on its way to an 82-55 victory.

The Badgers (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) started to shake off the Nittany Lions (11-10, 3-5) after Ethan Happ came alive.

He struggled in the first half, shooting 2 of 6 from the field, in part because Penn State’s Mike Watkins blocked him twice in the span of about 5 minutes.

But Happ asserted himself to open the second half, scoring on the Badgers’ first two possessions to spark a 13-2 run that put Wisconsin up 52-38 on Vitto Brown’s 3-pointer. They wouldn’t be threatened the rest of the way.

Brown finished with 16 points, while Happ added 14 and eight rebounds.