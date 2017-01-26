College Basketball Roundup

Iowa Falls At Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois rode the momentum of a strong first half to hand the University of Iowa men’s basketball team a 76-64 loss Wednesday night at the State Farm Center.

The Fighting Illini scored the game’s first 10 points and led by as many as 18 points in the first 20 minutes. Illinois took a 40-24 lead into the locker room after shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and making 6-of-11 first-half 3-pointers.

Iowa didn’t help its cause by committing 10 first-half turnovers and shooting just 37 percent from the field. Nicolas Baer and Ahmad Wagner led Iowa with 12 points each. Former Wahlert prep Cordell Pemsl had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Michael Finke led the Illini with 17 points and Maverick Morgan had 12. Iowa (11-10, 3-5) returns to action Saturday, hosting Ohio State . Illinois is at Penn State on Saturday.

McDonnell paces UNI to 4th Win In A Row

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team ran its win streak to four in a row with a 61-54 home win over the Evansville Purple Aces. UNI (9-11 overall, 4-5 MVC) got a double-double from former Dubuque Senior prep Luke McDonnell. The redshirt freshman posted 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Panther victory. McDonnell secured his double-double in the first half as he recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench helping UNI take a 35-22 lead into the intermission. Bennett Koch led all scorers with 17 points and three blocked shots. Former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman contributed 6 points and 3 rebounds. Northern Iowa will travel to Drake on Saturday.