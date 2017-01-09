College Basketball Round-Up

Iowa Stops Rutgers For 2nd Big 10 Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There was a nine-point second-half deficit and an eight-plus minute scoring drought, but the University of Iowa men’s basketball team found a way to post its second Big Ten win this season.The Hawkeyes trailed 51-42 with 10:12 remaining before putting the clamps on Rutgers in a 68-62 victory Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s 1-2-2 press and zone defense gave the Scarlet Knights fits, allowing the Hawkeyes to outscore Rutgers 26-11 over the final nine minutes to improve to 10-7 overall, 2-2 in league play. Former Wahlert prep Cordell Pemsl had 13 points and 3 blocked shots in the win. Iowa was led by Peter Jok with 18. The Hawkeyes improved to 10-7 overall, 2-2 in league play and return to action Thursday night hosting Purdue.



Wisconsin’s 9-game winning streak snapped

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series. Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1). Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control. Wisconsin returns to action Thursday night at home against Ohio State.



Northern Iowa Falls To Wichita State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Wichita State Shockers won their sixth straight game and gave the University of Northern Iowa Panthers their sixth consecutive loss on Sunday in the McLeod Center, 80-66.

The Panthers (5-10, 0-4 MVC) saw Jeremy Morgan top the scoring ledger with 15 points.Red redshirt freshman, former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman knocked in 10 points off the bench. Former Senior prep Luke McDonnell added 5 points and 3 rebounds.

UNI will be back in action on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Peoria, Ill., against the Bradley Braves.