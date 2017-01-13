College Basketball Round-Up

Hawkeyes Upset 17th ranked Purdue

Sixteen days after being run out of the gym in West Lafayette, the University of Iowa men’s basketball team got the revenge it was looking for. The Hawkeyes knocked off its second ranked opponent of the season, downing No. 17 Purdue, 83-78.

The Hawkeyes hung around in the first half, withstanding a Purdue barrage of 3-pointers late that gave the Boilermakers a 47-38 lead at the break. Purdue made seven first-half 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field.

Iowa needed just 5 1/2 minutes in the second half to erase the nine-point deficit and a dogfight ensued. The game featured 12 ties and 20 lead changes. Iowa senior Peter Jok led the way with 29 points, 8 assists, and six rebounds. Dubuque native Cordell Pemsl had 4 points and 8 rebounds.

Iowa shot 66.7 percent in the second half and 56.7 percent for the game. The Hawkeyes had 22 assists and just 10 turnovers and outscored Purdue, 40-20, in the paint.

The Hawkeyes return to action Sunday night, traveling to Evanston, Illinois, to face Northwestern.

Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 Thursday night.

Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent from the field on Sunday, including just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, as Purdue snapped the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak.

Wisconsin had no such troubles with the Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4). The Badgers shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the 3-point line.

Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12.

Ohio State, playing its third straight game without Keita Bates-Diop, who’s out for the season with a stress fracture in his leg, allowed Wisconsin to turn 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.