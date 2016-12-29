College Basketball Round-Up (12/28)

Hawkeyes Fall Hard At Purdue In Big 10 Opener

No. 15 Purdue led from start to finish, handing the University of Iowa men’s basketball team an 89-67

defeat in its Big Ten opener Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Boilermaker freshman Carsen Edwards scored the game’s first eight points and the Hawkeyes found themselves down 25-8 at the under-12 media timeout.

Purdue made 10 of its first 15 field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers.The Hawkeyes shot just 37.3 percent from the field and went 4-of-17 from 3-point range.

Iowa was led in scoring by Peter Jok with 13. Former Wahlert prep Cordell Pemsl scored in double figures for the sixth straight game as he tallied 10 points and four rebounds. Iowa will be back in action Sunday afternoon at home facing Michigan.

Northern Iowa Falls In MVC Opener

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Missouri State University Bears opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a 68-64 win over the University of Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday night in the McLeod Center.

The Bears ran out to a 24-point lead at 32-8 with 6:45 left in the first half. UNI cut the lead to two at two times in the final minute of the game, but could not equalize the contest.

Missouri State (10-4 overall, 1-0 MVC) drained nine first-half three-pointers and led 39-22 at the break. UNI shot only 32 percent from the field in the opening half and was 2-of-9 from three-point land.

UNI’s Jeremy Morgan keyed the second-half comeback by the Panthers as he scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the final 20 minutes. Former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman had 9 points.