Clinic Opens In Dubuque Hy-Vee

A new health clinic opened this week inside a Dubuque Hy-Vee store, making it easier for people to get medical attention. Our coverage partners at KCRG TV tell us the Grand River Medical Group has many locations in Dubuque and the newest is inside the Hy-Vee off NE Arterial and Asbury Road. The clinic will treat patients 18 months or older. It will focus on conditions such as the flu, ear infections, rashes, sinus infections and minor sprains. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.